Punjab, KP assemblies’ elections: SC asked to hear petition seeking intervention for electoral schedule

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) filed an application in the Supreme Court on Tuesday for early hearing of its petition seeking apex court’s intervention in announcing the election schedule for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

IHCBA president Shoaib Shaheen requested the court to hear his petition today (Wednesday) to ensure that the elections are held within 90 days as provided in the Constitution and the Election Act 2017. He had filed a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, making the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through the chief election commissioner, Punjab, KP governors, chief secretaries, Federation of Pakistan through the interior secretary as respondents.

He had prayed the apex court to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and governors of Punjab and KP to announce the date of election immediately for the provincial assemblies.

The Constitution has made it clear that general elections are to be held within 90 days if a legislature is dissolved, the petitioner submitted in the petition. He added that the speaker had requested the governor Punjab on January 20, 2023, to fulfil his Constitutional duties and immediately announce a date for the general elections of the assembly not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of Punjab Assembly as required by Article 105(3)(a) of the Constitution.