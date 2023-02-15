Govt making mockery of Constitution, court orders: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said only time was wasted in the election commission and the governor’s meeting as expected, as the Constitution and high court orders have been made a mockery.

“The Constitution is being taken as a junk book while public opinion has no status or value. Pakistan will become a colony if people don’t come out to streets to restore the Constitution,” he said in a statement issued here. The basic principle of democracy was ‘no taxation without representation’, he said and added under no circumstances, new taxes can be imposed without the approval of the assembly. He lauded the president who rejected Ishaq Dar’s foolish demand, as he demanded that people should be taxed with ordinance.

Meanwhile, the PTI information secretary said the Election Commission of Pakistan and the governor should not waste time, as the Lahore High Court’s decision was very clear: the commission should announce the date for elections. “The chief justice should take notice of it: If constitutional issues like elections continue to be violated, who will respect court decisions?” he wondered.

Commenting on PMLN Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s news conference, Farrukh Habib said she was suffering from Imran phobia, fear of defeat was making her mentally ill day by day. “Maryam Nawaz is spreading anarchy by talking senselessly on successive failures. Her abusive language will not make a difference to Imran Khan, but the country’s morality is being destroyed. All the characters of regime change are being exposed automatically and Imran Khan’s narrative has won,” he claimed.