Exempt from austerity

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is seeking cabinet approval for a new mini-budget that includes Rs170 billion in taxes, apparently, at the urging of the IMF. More and more Pakistanis are being driven below the poverty line by austerity.
Their pockets are being emptied to, ostensibly, prevent default. There is something incredibly perverse about a government that makes its people destitute while its own employees and functionaries continue to thrive.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
