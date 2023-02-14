No intention to prolong caretakers’ tenure: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi said on Monday “we have no intention to prolong our tenure”, but giving the election date was a job of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

During a meeting with senior journalists and beat reporters, he said: “We are ready to conduct free and fair elections in the province” adding that he would be the happiest man to leave the government as soon as the elections were conducted.

“We are performing our duties in the light of the guidelines of the Election Commission,” he said and replied to a question that the recent transfer and postings were carried out in Punjab on the orders of the ECP.

The Punjab government has no plans to settle Afghan citizens in the province while action had already been initiated to find the Afghan citizens present in Punjab without valid documents. Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir, information secretary, DGPR and officials concerned were also present.

Responding to a question about the terrorism threat in Punjab, the caretaker CM said the government was upgrading the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab, which was already working very hard and had proved to be one of the best counter-terrorism departments across the country. New cameras for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority had also been procured as more than 50 per cent of the installed cameras had not been working properly, he said adding that it would help enhance monitoring by the law-enforcement forces across the province.

Answering a question about the difference in wheat price between Punjab and Sindh, the caretaker CM said that the Punjab government would soon announce the new support price of wheat, which would be compatible with the market price of the commodity.

He said the Punjab government would be starting wheat procurement in mid-March and for the purpose, honest officers would be appointed to Punjab Food Department.

He said the government would take strict action against the flour mills involved in selling subsidised wheat on higher rates in the open market. “We will not succumb to any pressure,” he said while answering a question about the threat of a strike, announced by the flour mills.

Mohsin Raza Naqvi, answering to a question about the security of open gathering of people outside PTI chairman’s residence in Zaman Park, said they were repeatedly told about security issues, but they did not listen. “If we use force, they will blame us with impartiality,” he added.

He said it was his priority to bring an improvement in the lives of the common man in every sector. About the relief package in the coming month of Ramazan, he said work had already been started on the Ramazan package to give relief to the common man and the people of the province would be given maximum relief through the Ramazan package.

Replying to a question about the Nankana Sahib incident, he said he could not stop the incidents but he would make sure that the trial of the accused was completed within the next two months.

The caretaker CM said that measures would be taken to solve problems of the journalist community and he would do whatever he could do for the community.

Later, on the 6th anniversary of the martyrs of the Charing Cross blast, the caretaker CM went to Cavalry Ground cemetery. Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman accompanied him. The CM recited Fateha for Captain (retd) Ahmed Mubeen. Mohsin Naqvi also paid tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred cops and said the martyred police officers in the Charing Cross blast were alive in our hearts and would always remain alive.

Mohsin Naqvi also expressed his profound sadness at the passing away of veteran actor, director and host Zia Mohyeddin. He prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family.

News desk adds: Punjab former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and governors to avoid derailing the election date in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He said there was no excuse for the use of delaying tactics in giving election date as the judicial decision had made it clear that it was standing with the supremacy of the Constitution.

Elahi said this while meeting with former defence minister Pervez Khattak in which both discussed the country’s political situation, especially the forthcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The former CM said the ECP should fulfil its constitutional role and release the schedule of the elections, as violation of the Constitution would not be tolerated.

Pervez Khattak said the rulers were facing pressure due to popularity of Imran Khan while adding the cases and revengeful activities could not stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from success.