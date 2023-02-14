Political opponents being accused of treason: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The hearing of a case of alleged threats to members of the Election Commission of Pakistan against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry was adjourned in the court of Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmad Raja for non-submission of challan.

Fawad Chaudhry appeared in the court along with his lawyers on Monday. The court inquired whether the challan had been submitted, to which it was informed that it had not been submitted by the investigating officer.

The court asked why the challan had not been submitted despite the passage of 14 days? Advocate Faisal Chaudhry said that the election was on March 16 and sought a date after the election. Adjourning the hearing until March 18, the court directed the investigating officer to submit the challan before the next hearing.

Talking to the media, Fawad Chaudhry said that he was facing a treason case. “So far the police could not present any challan. We also found out that I have committed treason. Political opponents are being accused of treason. If I am a traitor, then all my voters are traitors. This government has abolished the honour of the green passport.

These people are not ready for the election and trying to stop Imran Khan. We spend billions of rupees on the ECP and if the lection was not held on time, they will violate the decision of the High Court,” he added and warned that if the court order was not implemented, the PTI was ready for a “Jail Bharo” movement.