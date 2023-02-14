Pakistani runners make a mark in Dubai Marathon

DUBAI: Participation of Pakistani athletes in Dubai Marathon Race was a highlight of the event, organised on the track of Dubai Expo City Racing Track on Sunday.

Runners from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi represented Pakistan in the event along with the Pakistani residents of the emirate. Runners from Islamabad in a large number thronged Dubai to take part in the race. Players from Islamabad Running Club and Wednesday Night Pacers also represented Pakistan.

Amin Muqatay covered the 42 KM diatance in 2 hours and 50 minutes during the marathon while Bilal Ihsan from Islamabad crossed the finishing line in 3 hours n 22 minutes.

Fahad Qureshi, Rehman Azhar, Yawar Abbas, Furqan and Shahid Shah also performed well. There were 16,975 athletes from across the world in the marathon.