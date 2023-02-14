Tickets for Pindi-Lahore leg go on sale

ISLAMABAD: The tickets for the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) VIII – Rawalpindi and Lahore leg – will go on sale from today (Tuesday).

The PSL fans can buy the tickets online at pcb.bookme.pk while offline tickets will be available at designated venues, which will be announced in due course. The tickets for the March 19 final at the Gaddafi Stadium have been set at RS7,000 (VIP), RS4,000 (Premium), RS2,500 (First class) and RS1,200 (General).

Fans can witness the three Playoffs (Qualifier and two Eliminators) at RS6,000 (VIP), RS3,500 (Premium), RS2,000 (First class) and RS1,000 (General).

Rawalpindi will host 11 HBL PSL 8 matches and a ticket for the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on 1 March is priced at RS3,000 (VIP) and RS2,000 (Premium).

Season passes will also be available for Lahore and Rawalpindi matches so the fans can watch their stars in action at discounted prices.

The prices of season passes for Lahore matches are set at: RS18,720 (VIP), RS10,170 (Premium), RS7,110 (First class), RS3,870 (General) and they can be utilised to watch Feb 26, 27, March 2, 4 and 12 matches.

The prices of the season passes for the Rawalpindi matches are RS13,230 (VIP), RS8,730 (Premium) and they will be applicable for matches on March 1, 6, 8, 9 and 10. The three women’s exhibition matches between Super Women and Amazons on March 8, 10 and 11 can be watched on the same tickets bought for the PSL 8 matches on those days.

Enclosure names: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: VIP --Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood; Premium -- Rajas and Saeed Anwar; First class -- Javed Miandad, AH Kardar, Sarfaraz Nawaz and Abdul Qadir; General --Majid Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazar, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad and Saeed Ahmed.