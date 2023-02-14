Death of an icon

One of the most – if not the most – distinctive voices in Pakistan’s literary and theatre world will be heard no more. Zia Mohyeddin – thespian, master orator, playwright, and theatre mentor – passed away at the age of 91 in Karachi on Monday. In his death ends an astoundingly rich career that was marked by unending passion for his craft, which he continued almost till his end. And while most will remember him for the perfection of his renditions of poetry and literary writings, in Urdu and English both, Mohyeddin has left behind a life full of artistic endeavours that would inspire even the most celebrated artists.

Born on June 20, 1931 in Faisalabad (then Lyallpur), Zia Mohyeddin became synonymous with the art of oratory – with his distinct style of enunciation, equally comfortable with Urdu and English. Mohyeddin became the first Pakistani to enter Hollywood – at a time when actors from this part of the world were less-known in the glitzy world of Western entertainment. He cemented his legendary status way back when he was young, working on David Lean’s iconic ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ in the 60s. He followed that with 1964’s ‘Behold the Pale Horse’ directed by Fred Zinnemann. In 1992, he masterfully performed the nuanced character of Shehzada in Jamil Dehlavi’s ‘Immaculate Conception’. For Pakistani audiences, however, Zia Mohyeddin was already a household name in the late 60s, through his PTV talk show ‘The Zia Mohyeddin show’.

The power of Mohyeddin’s oratory and presence was such that when he appeared on stage – which was where he shined the most – he could hold hundreds in the audience in thrall, listening to him in respectful silence. Perhaps his greatest gift to the people and artists of the country came in the early 2000s when he set up the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) in Karachi and remained associated with it until his final days. Through Napa, Mohyeddin would go on to mentor an army of theatre actors, introducing them to the neglected art of stage performance, the use of the voice in recitation and narration, the power of discipline even as an artist. He is remembered by his students and peers alike as a man whose entire life was devoted to the pursuit of the arts – whether stage, poetry, or film – and who looked at it as a work not just of skill and talent but of immense dedication and self-discipline. In a country where the performing arts have tended to be ignored by the state, this is a gift that will shine on through the students he has trained. Pakistan has lost the most towering artist it has produced but Zia Mohyeddin, the man, the orator, the artist, lives on in his unforgettable voice, his iconic style of stage craft, and his eloquence.