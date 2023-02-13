ASI among eight hurt in militants attack in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH/PESHAWAR: Eight people were injured, some of them seriously, when armed assailants attacked the house of a police official in the Dandey Saidgi area of North Waziristan early Sunday, sources said.

The local and official sources said the incident happened in the limits of Ghulam Khan Police Station. Those injured in the attack included ASI Ameenullah, two women and five others. All the injured belonged to the same family.

The assailants escaped after the attack. The injured persons were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah. Those with serious injuries were transported to the DHQ Hospital in Bannu.

Police reached the spot and launched investigations. No arrest, however, was made till the filing of this report of attack. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police thwarted terrorists’ bid to attack a police station in Lakki Marwat on Sunday night.

Police repulsed the attack of terrorists on a police post in southern district after the movement of militants was observed through thermal imaging, night vision cameras installed by the police in remote areas.

An official said the militants stormed the Bakhmal police post in Lakki Marwat district on Sunday night. The alert cops, however, noticed their movement through the thermal imaging night vision devices and retaliated effectively. The local police moved the armoured personnel carriers from the nearby Bragai Police Station and other areas to block the route of attackers and intercept them. Officials said no casualty was reported.