Another attack on police station in Tank repulsed

PESHAWAR: The alert cops repulsed another militant attack on a police station in southern Tank district late Saturday night.

No casualty was reported in exchange of fire between the policemen and attackers. The attackers managed their escape.

"Around 14-15 terrorists attacked the Gomal police station in rural sub division of Tank. The alert policemen on duty observed their movement via thermal imaging camera and responded bravely," district police officer Tank Waqar Ahmad told The News. The DPO said the exchange of fire continued for around 15 minutes before the terrorists fled. The Gomal police station is close to Jandola sub division. Police had repulsed a number of attacks in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar and other districts in the recent weeks. The inspector general of police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, called the DPO Tank and the station house officer, Gomal, to appreciate them for their bravery. The IGP announced a cash reward of Rs50,000 for the SHO and praised the courage and bravery of the force.