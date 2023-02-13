Targeted operation planned in Charsadda to curb crimes

CHARSADDA: The police and army officials on Sunday decided to increase the security around sensitive places and carry out a targeted operation in the district to crack down on criminals.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the police and army convened to take stock of the security situation in the district in view of the recent terror incidents. A communication issued by the police said District Police Officer Sajjad Khan and other cops attended the meeting from the police while Colonel Naveed and Captain Faiz represented the army. Officials from other relevant departments were there as well. The participants discussed the security at the sensitive places in the districts in the wake of the acts of terror in Peshawar and Charsadda. It was decided to erect barricades at various points to be manned by both policemen and army soldiers.

The officials said an action would be launched against those residing in the district illegally. The record of tenants registered at various police stations would be checked to act against those involved in unregistered tenancy. Earlier, the army officials and cops had a round of the offices of the district police, Counter-Terrorism Department and other facilities.