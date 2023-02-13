Maryam says Abbasi to meet her in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has spoken highly of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and said he would be coming to Lahore for a meeting with her as the two had decided it through a phone call the other day.

In her informal media interaction in the federal capital on Sunday, she expressed her satisfaction about the response and enthusiasm being shown by the party for her meetings with party cadres. She also shared the reaction to the sentiments expressed by PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif, who is pleased with the response. She expressed her pain about inflation and maintained that it was the outcome of breach of an agreement by Imran Khan with the IMF which was inked by him.

She expressed fear that more difficulties could be faced by the country on account of Imran’s breach of the IMF agreement. “The country could have defaulted if the agreement had not been reached with the IMF. It is the PMLN that always brings relief for the people and country. People have faith in its commitments,” she claimed.

Maryam Nawaz, who is also senior vice president of the party, made it clear that the PDM was an election alliance and for the reason the PMLN had initiated an election campaign on its own platform. “Nawaz Sharif will return home very soon to lead the election campaign of the party. Public meetings of the PMLN will start as elections near,” she added and expressed her concern about delay in efforts for getting Nawaz Sharif cleared from “bogus cases” but added that it had been geared up.