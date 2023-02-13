Iran releases journalist on bail

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have released journalist Elnaz Mohammadi from the Hammihan newspaper on bail one week after her arrest, media reported Sunday, but her sister, also a reporter, remains in custody.
Elnaz Mohammadi was detained after going to the prosecutor´s office “for an explanation”, but has since been “released from Evin prison on bail”, the reformist daily Hammihan reported. Her sister Elahe Mohammadi was arrested on September 29 after reporting for Hammihan from the funeral of Mahsa Amini´s funeral, and remains in custody. Elahe Mohammadi was charged with “propaganda against the system and conspiracy to act against national security”.
