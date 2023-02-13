Qalandar hockey series trials on Feb 17

KARACHI: Under the directives of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Khalid Khokhar, the open trials for Qalandar Hockey series will be held on February 17.

They will be organised by Lahore Qalandars, while PHF will supervise it. Sindh and Punjab governments will cooperate in the arrangement of the 5-match series. Three matches will be played in Lahore and two in Karachi.

Players from all over the country can take part in the trials to be held at KHA Sports Complex in Karachi.

The players can also register online through the form given on PHF's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram accounts.