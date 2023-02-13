Pakistan crush India to win Asian Junior Team Squash title

ISLAMABAD: Favourites Pakistan emerged as easy winners in the 21st Asian Junior Squash Team Championship that concluded in Chennai.

Pakistan defeated hosts India 2-0 to retain the title they won last time almost two years back.

Two experienced Pakistan players who are now playing in the senior circuit proved too strong for the Indians, winning both singles with ease. Noor Zaman (Pak) beat Krishna Mishra (Ind) with a game score of 12-10, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9 in 35 minutes. Mohammad Hamza Khan (Pak) defeated Paarth Ambani (Ind) 11-7, 11-5, 11-4 in 20 minutes. Hamza never gave any clue to his Indian opponent in winning the singles with utmost ease.

All three top Pakistan players (Ashab Irfan being the third one) have been playing the senior circuit for years now and were the only Asian players making it to the quarter-finals of the World and British Juniors.

No other Asian player has made it to the semis of the World Juniors or British Junior held recently.

“We should not have any real issue in winning the Asian Junior Team Championship title which we have been winning for years. There are no other players of the caliber we are carrying with us. Our juniors are quite experienced,” Pakistan team head coach Fahim said before leaving for India.

His prediction came true as Pakistan did not face any real resistance.

Last year Noor Zaman won the individual Asian title winning with ease.

Hamza Khan who was awarded a wild card for the Dollar 70 thousand Pittsburgh Open preferred playing in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Fahim before leaving for India said he had trained players hard for the Asian Juniors.

“I do not think any other team in Asia comes close to us at the junior level. We are the best and hopefully would go on to win the Championship easily,” he said.

Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman, Ashab Irfan, and Anas Bokhari were the team members. However, Anas acted as a reserve.