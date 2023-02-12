Qureshi launches campaign for by-polls in Multan

MULTAN: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf launched a by-election campaign in NA-155 and NA-156 on Saturday.

Addressing an election meeting, former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that 13 parties of the PDM were afraid of Imran Khan. “They want to escape from elections. The imported government is blinded by political revenge,” he maintained.

He said, “PTI leaders and workers are being arrested and they are being harassed, but the party will not allow the PDM’s 13 parties to escape from elections because the political and economic crisis in the country is the result of the government’s policies in the last 10 months. The government is not serious about any issue due to which the situation is deteriorating day by day.”

Qureshi said that inflation had badly hit the common man. “The imported government is fulfilling anti-people demands of the IMF and prices of electricity, gas and petrol are being increased. Prices of food items are also skyrocketing. PTI workers will prove on March 16 that Multan is the stronghold of the PTI,” he added. Former Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar said that the people of NA-155 were conscious about the situation and they would vote for real representatives. “The government cannot stop us by using new tactics as every possible effort is being made to suppress the PTI,” he added.

Former Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said that the people of PP-215 had already proved that they loved Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi. “The economy has been destroyed, inflation has reached the highest level, the common man cannot meet his daily needs. Factories are closed and businesses are at a standstill,” he added.

Former provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Mukhtar Ali Ansari, Haji Yasin Ansari, Haji Waqas Javed Ansari, Mian Jameel Ahmed and other political and social leaders were also present.