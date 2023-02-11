 
close
Saturday February 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Iran says ‘main actors’ behind drone attack arrested

By AFP
February 11, 2023

TEHRAN: Iran´s intelligence ministry said on Friday it has arrested the “main actors” involved in a drone attack last month on a defence ministry site in central Isfahan province.

“The main actors of the failed attempt to sabotage one of the industrial centres of the Ministry of Defence in Isfahan were identified and arrested,” a joint statement by the intelligence ministry and the intelligence organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps read.

Comments