‘Completion of projects in merged areas top priority’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday said that the government was committed to completing the ongoing projects of public interest in the merged districts despite severe crunch.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Communications and Works Department held at the Governor’s House.

Caretaker Provincial Minister Muhammad Ali Shah, Secretary Communication and Works Department Imtiaz Ali Shah and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The governor directed the officials to provide him the list of the ongoing projects under the Annual Development Programme in the merged districts.

“I will discuss the projects with the officials concerned of the federal government and request for early release of the required funds,” he went on to add.

He said the people of tribal districts had rendered numerous sacrifices for the country and the incumbent government was committed to developing these areas.

Earlier, the governor was briefed on the ongoing development projects in the newly merged districts.