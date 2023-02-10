IHC CJ concerned over rise in street crimes in capital

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amir Farooq, while giving remarks on increasing street crimes in the federal capital during the hearing of cases, said on Thursday that street crimes had increased in Islamabad.
He said, “There has also been an incident, my secretary has been robbed.
The incident happened when the senior officer went for a walk in the evening.”
WANA: The elders of Mahsud and Burki tribes on Thursday announced full support to the scheduled anti-polio vaccination...
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 31 village councils chairmen in Upper South Waziristan have nominated Asif...
KOHAT: The MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. in partnership with the joint venture consortium of Tal Block and in...
MULTAN: Civil Judge Marzia Ali on Thursday discharged all arrested workers of PTI and PMLN, including NA-155 by-poll...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan is in a legal limbo on holding elections for Punjab and Khyber...
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said government teams on Wednesday night...
Comments