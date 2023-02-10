 
Friday February 10, 2023
Top Story

IHC CJ concerned over rise in street crimes in capital

By Khalid Iqbal
February 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amir Farooq, while giving remarks on increasing street crimes in the federal capital during the hearing of cases, said on Thursday that street crimes had increased in Islamabad.

He said, “There has also been an incident, my secretary has been robbed.

The incident happened when the senior officer went for a walk in the evening.”

