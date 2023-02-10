12 fishermen released by India reunited with families

Twelve Pakistani fishermen who were released recently after serving out their sentences in India reached the Edhi Centre in Karachi via the Wagah border in Lahore.

The fishermen are Abdul Salam, Shabbir Ahmed, Muhammad Rafiq, Mir, Lalu, Maqbool Shah, Juman, Usman, Alam, Allah Wasaya, Sawan and Mithan. According to the Edhi spokesperson, the fishermen belong to Karachi and Sujawal, Sindh. The Pakistani nationals had been arrested by the Indian authorities for maritime violations.

They were brought home under the special instructions of Faisal Edhi, chairman of Edhi Foundation, which bore all travel expenses. The foundation gave Rs5,000 to each prisoner. These fishermen were reunited with their family members, said the spokesperson.