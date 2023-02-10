Community sports gala organised for girls in Kohat

KOHAT: The MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. in partnership with the joint venture consortium of Tal Block and in collaboration with the district administration held a community sports gala for girls in Kohat.

More than 200 girl students from various schools and colleges of the adjoining areas attended the day-long event held at the Kohat District Sports Complex.

The girls actively participated in various team games and sports such as badminton, volleyball and table tennis, etc. Reena Shaheed Sohorwerdi, additional deputy commissioner (F&P) Kohat, was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said, “I am extremely thankful to MOL Pakistan for its support towards promoting healthy activities for the youth, especially girls of this area.”

She said that the district administration was committed to supporting and encouraging youth, girls in particular, to play team and individual sports.

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice-President for Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan said, “MOL Pakistan operates in some of the most rural and remotest parts of the country, where we appreciate sports and games as a means of cultural conservation and to promote the spirit of sports, inclusivity, and a healthy lifestyle in our local communities.

However, due to very limited sport facilities and equipment, recreational activities and sports are not always available and accessible. Therefore, at the request of our local communities, especially our youth, MOL Pakistan regularly sponsors and organizes community sports galas through our corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.”

Later, the chief guest distributed trophies and prizes among the winners and the runner ups.

The girls thanked the company for its support to women and girls, and promoting their inclusion and empowerment in the area. It is pertinent to mention here that MOL Pakistan is a fully owned subsidiary of MOL Group, operating in Pakistan since 1999.