Cabinet approves commercial use of Roosevelt Hotel building

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved a summary allowing commercial use of the Roosevelt Hotel building in New York.
Sources said the cabinet also allowed to start procedure for hiring a financial adviser to complete the process for commercial use of the expensive asset of national flag carrier.
The hotel’s building will be converted into offices, apartments, etc, which will be rented out.
