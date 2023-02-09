PFMA meetup

Rawalpindi : A meeting of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), Islamabad and Rawalpindi, was held in PFMA office here, says a press release.
The meeting was chaired by PFMA Chairman Riazullah Khan and Tariq Sadiq, former chairman. Executive members Khwaja Imran, Raza Shah, Tariq Sethi and others participated in the meeting. Executive members of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), condemned the violation of mutually agreed SOPs by Secretary Food, security risk at trucking point including robbing and life threats to the staff, private wheat movement within Punjab and movement of wheat products from Punjab.
They said the new orders by Secretary Food about thumb impression of ‘atta’ buyers, CNIC and telephone numbers are not implemented.
