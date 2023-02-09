Hacker arrested

Islamabad : The Cybercrime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency have arrested a hacker involved in an amount of Rs947,000 from victims account to his account and recovered his mobile phone and other hacking instruments from his custody, a spokesman FIA said.
The suspect, identified as Arif Mehmood was arrested from Chakwal, the FIA said and added that an FIR has been lodged against him under PECA and started investigation.
