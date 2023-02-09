Islamabad Food Authority relaunch on March 1

Islamabad : The process of removing legal and administrative hurdles has almost been completed and the Islamabad Food Authority is likely to be relaunched on the 1st of March.

According to the details, the process of formation of the Food Authority Board, preparation of budget, and appointments of human resources is expected to begin in the coming days and the food authority would start its functions to ensure clean and hygienic food in eateries of the federal capital.

Currently, there is no laboratory to examine food samples so it has been decided that a new laboratory will also be set up that will ensure the examination of the food samples within the shortest possible time.

It is pertinent to mention here that then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif had directed the Mayor of Islamabad and Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Ansar Sheikh in 2017 to establish a food authority in Islamabad.

The National Assembly passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Bill in 2020 for the establishment of the Islamabad Food Authority to monitor the quality, and prices of food and drink items in the city. He gave these directions at the launch of the Pilot Street Food Safety Programme (PSFSP) for Islamabad at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) premises in Islamabad.

An official has said “We have planned to relaunch the Islamabad Food Authority on the first of next month and a formal announcement about it will be made in the next few days. All legal and administrative issues related to its relaunch have been addressed and it is all set to start its functions.”

“We have purchased new vehicles for the Islamabad Food Authority that will enable the staff members to conduct raids and carry out spot checking in markets and commercial centres,” he said.