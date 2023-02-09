Policeman arrested for blackmailing woman

Islamabad : The Women Police Station has registered a first information report (FIR) against personnel of Islamabad police, involved in blackmailing a young woman threatening her to viral her bold pictures on social media if she does not accomplish his demands.

The matter was conveyed to the top cop of the Islamabad police, who directed to resolve the case according to the law and to send the team to the victim’s place to record her statement, the Women Police Station sources said.

The police have lodged FIR under sections 354/50­6/509 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 155-C, a section of Police Order 2002. The police later arrested the accused cop and recovered his mobile during the preliminary investigation, the police sources said and added that the accused was produced before the court of law, and 2-day physical remand was obtained.

The victim said that she was being harassed by the Islamabad cop, identified as Nauman, for the last one and a half years. She lodged a written complaint with the Women Police Station, saying that she was working with a private company where a policeman of the Islamabad Police Department met her some, one and a half years back. He, occasionally, started meeting her and tried to come close to her after developing buoyancy with her. “The policeman got my mobile phone after getting me in confidence and transferred my personal photographs in his mobile phone,” the victim maintained adding that the policeman initiated sending outrageous messages to blackmail her. She, in her written complaint, disclosed that he demanded the mailing of bold videos and photographs of what she did.

The Women Police Station sources said that a team of policewomen was sent to the victim’s place upon receiving a telephonic complaint from her that recorded her statement, which was later converted to the FIR.

People engaged in the investigation of the case, when contacted by this correspondent, disclosed that the victim was a married woman and her husband got information about the relations between her and the cop. The victim then decided to disclose their relations maintained by the cop under threat and blackmailing, consequently, the victim had no other way but to seek help from the police.