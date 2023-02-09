Iraq jails YouTuber, TikToker over ‘indecent’ videos

BAGHDAD: A court in Baghdad has sentenced two Iraqis to prison time over “indecent” videos on social media that “undermine modesty and public morality”, the judiciary said on Wednesday.

The interior ministry in the largely conservative country in January formed a committee tasked with monitoring social networks for content that goes against Iraqi society´s “morals and traditions”.

The misdemeanour court has handed YouTuber Hassan Sajamah a two-year prison term, while Om Fahad, who has a following of some 23,000 users on TikTok, has been sentenced to six months, Iraq´s Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement. According to the statement, both are accused of sharing on social media “several videos containing indecent speech that undermines modesty and public morality”.