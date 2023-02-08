Vengeful actions will not be tolerated: MPA Qureshi

Karachi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shehzad Qureshi, who is also the deputy secretary information of the party’s Sindh chapter, has expressed grief at the death of former president Pervez Musharraf and prayed for blessings on his soul.

Reacting to the arrest and subsequent release of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, he said the government was thoroughly confused. He said workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party were involved in the attack on Ali Zaidi. The Sindh Assembly member remarked that the PTI would not tolerate political revenge.

Meanwhile, condemning the sad incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, he submitted a resolution of condemnation in the Sindh Assembly. Speaking at a private television programme, he said the areas of Defence and Clifton were being neglected as institutions knew people here could afford electricity, gas, water and security.