Pakistan win three bronze medals at Fujairah Taekwondo

KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday won three bronze medals in the 10th Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

More than 700 fighters from 36 nations took part in the event in three age-groups: 12 and 14 years old and seniors.

Pakistan's star fighter Haroon Khan won bronze in +58 kg category while Arbaaz Khan and Hamza Umar Saeed won bronze in +63 and +87 kg.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation’s President Col (retd) Waseem Ahmed congratulated his fighters for their solid performance.

“It's a fine show from our crop and I hope they will continue to pull off desired results in the future as well,” Wasim said.