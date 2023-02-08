Nu Our correspondentIslamabad : To connect Quaid-i-Azam University with relevant industries and to discuss the...
Islamabad : An MoU signing took place between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and the Strategic Studies...
Islamabad : International Centre of Excellence - iQualify UK organised a meet up for 25+ international universities...
Islamabad : The Federal Ombudsman appreciated the role of media in promoting awareness regarding the work and...
Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all police officials to take...
Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has given one month time to deputy commissioners to...
Comments