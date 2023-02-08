AUP faculty, students express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: The faculty and students of Agriculture University Peshawar Tuesday arranged a ceremony and walk to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their long drawn struggle for freedom.

The event was led by vice-chancellor of the university Prof Dr Jahan Bakht.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jahan Bakht said that the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir were a blatant violation of human rights.

“But such oppressive measures and brutalities would not stop the people of Kashmir from their struggle for self-determination,” he said.

He added that the people of Pakistan were standing by their Kashmir brothers and sisters in the hour of trial against India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.

He stressed that the United Nations and Islamic countries should take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people and implement the UN resolution about the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

By playing its role, the international community should stop the inhumane acts against the innocent Kashmiri children, youth, women and elderly people, he said.

He underlined the need for national unity at a time when the country is passing through a severe crisis. “We should work day and night for national development and prosperity.

It is necessary for the youth to focus attention on education and technology and utilize their expertise for the prosperity of the country,” he added.

Director Students Counselling and Human Resource Development Dr Anwar Ali Shad, Dr Muhammad Ayaz, Dr Nazir Ahmed and students’ representatives also addressed the event.

Later, the participants staged a walk to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The students were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against Indian atrocities and in support of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.