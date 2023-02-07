MQMP condemns JI leader for refusing to pray for Musharraf in Senate

KARACHI: The MQM-Pakistan Coordination Committee on Saturday condemned the remarks made by Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan regarding former president general Pervez Musharraf in the Senate.

During a session of the Senate, Senator Ahmed refused to pray for Musharraf.The committee in its statement said JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed should apologise to the nation for using such words for the ex-president of Pakistan. In the past, the JI emirs used to proudly pose for pictures with President Musharraf and the JI was part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments during his reign, it added.

“Apart from enjoying powers in two provinces, JI Nimatullah Khan was also mayor Karachi in the powerful local government system given by President General Pervez Musharraf. Is the Jamaat-e-Islami ashamed of being a part of these governments and does it seek forgiveness from the people?” the committed asked.The JI should give up hypocrisy, face the facts and apologise to the public for its hypocritical attitude.