Police raid Elahi’s Gujrat residence

LAHORE: A heavy contingent of police surrounded the residence of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in Gujrat.
Pervez Elahi claimed in a statement that the police also used stairs to enter the house. A large number of police, FIA officials and others were involved in the operation. Meanwhile, former federal minister Moonis Elahi said that police, FIA and others had once again raided their house in Kunjah. He tweeted, “They are raiding our house without a warrant. If you think we will leave Imran Khan by raiding our house, then think again.
