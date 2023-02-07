APC likely to be delayed further

PDM leaders Shehbaz Sharif (centre), Asif Ali Zardari (right) and Fazlur Rehman (left) speak during a press conference in Islamabad, on March 28, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Conference (APC) that has been deferred for Thursday (Feb 9) is likely to be postponed further.

It is likely that the APC would take place early next week as its new schedule will be announced today (Tuesday) after the meeting of the federal cabinet.

The sources told The News on Monday late evening that National Counter Terrorism Authority Pakistan (NACTA) has been asked to submit detailed reports on some sensitive issues while input from other agencies regarding certain aspects of the new wave of terrorism is also awaited.

As soon as the required material is ready for consideration, the APC will be convened. The sources reminded that a decision has yet to be taken for undertaking another operation for the elimination of terrorism since its fiscal implications and other relative aspects are to be discussed in today’s meeting of the cabinet before an ultimate decision is taken.

The sources said that the officials are of the view that no action should be taken in a haphazard manner and haste but it must be on a firm footing. Meanwhile, sources indicated that no political party has been invited to the APC through any formal invitation. All the parties which have been invited agreed to participate on the verbal invitation.

To a query, the sources said that PTI has been also invited on the same pattern. The demand of some PTI leaders that it should be invited through a written invitation could be considered today by the Prime Minister who will be host of the event.

The meeting that was planned to be held in the Prime Minister's House, now its rendezvous has been shifted to the Parliament House. The decision of changing the venue has been taken to make it comfortable for any party that finds it difficult to turn up to the PM House.

Federal Minister and former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while talking to this scribe said that he had invited the PTI just like in the manner invitation was extended to other parties verbally. The PTI focal persons promised to reply after consulting their party chief. Unfortunately, the leadership of the PTI was reluctant.

To a query, he said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Aasim Muneer would also be part of the deliberations since the Army had been playing a decisive role in the elimination of terrorism. For future reference, Army’s proactive role is needed. The Army has rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of a terrorism-free atmosphere in the country.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had contacted former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak and former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaisar for extending an invitation to the PTI for the APC.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had rejected the invitation earlier.