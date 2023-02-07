NA speaker seeks report on rape in park

ISLAMABAD: On directions of Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf, the National Assembly Secretariat has written a letter to the Islamabad Inspector General of Police to submit a comprehensive report on an alleged case of assault in the Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) on February 2.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that details had been sought through a report on the progress of the investigation and steps being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He stressed upon the need for swift and thorough action in such sensitive cases. The issue was also discussed during a National Assembly session today, where Members of the National Assembly strongly condemned the incident and expressed their resentment over “negligible progress” made so far in the case.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, who was chairing the session at the time of the discussion, remarked that such heinous acts could not be tolerated and there was a need to take stern action against those involved in the incident. He instructed the IGP to present a report to the House within 24 hours.