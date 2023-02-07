 
February 07, 2023
Chitral Health Department organises free medical camp

By Our Correspondent
February 07, 2023

CHITRAL: The Health Department organised a free medical camp in the Phassi village in the mountainous area of Lower Chitral district. District Health Officer Dr Fayyaz Romi sent a medical team to arrange a free camp for the dwellers of Phassi and adjoin villages after a heavy snowfall and rains in the area.

