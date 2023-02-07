Chitral Health Department organises free medical camp

CHITRAL: The Health Department organised a free medical camp in the Phassi village in the mountainous area of Lower Chitral district. District Health Officer Dr Fayyaz Romi sent a medical team to arrange a free camp for the dwellers of Phassi and adjoin villages after a heavy snowfall and rains in the area.
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has said that after the failure of his last card, PTI...
ISLAMABAD: President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry reminded British government of its moral...
ISLAMABAD: In a major development, K-Electric is all set to go for green energy and to this effect has started working...
CHITRAL: The first three-day Kalash Valley’s Ice and Snow Festival concluded at Bomboret after attracting a large...
KARACHI: Citing an unprecedented increase in cost of production due to massive rupee devaluation in Pakistan, several...
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandail on Monday emphasised that the access of the citizen to...
Comments