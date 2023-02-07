Flour millers extend support to food dept inspection process

LAHORE: Progressive flour millers have extended full support to the provincial Food Department in its ongoing inspection process to ensure grinding of highly subsidised wheat being issued from government warehouses.

While appreciating the efforts of the Food Department, a delegation of progressive flour millers said that the inspection process should continue in the mills across the province under the rules and regulations concerned. The delegation, led by Majid Abdullah, expressed their assurance during a meeting with Secretary Food, Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Zaman Wattoo, Secretary Food vowed that the process of inspection of mills would continue throughout the province and no one could be allowed to cheat in the grinding of government wheat quota. The fruits of the subsidy provided by the government should reach the common man in the shape of abundant cheap flour while the cooperation of the mill owners would be required to ensure the prevention of smuggling etc., he observed. The delegation of Progressive Flour Mills Association comprising Mian Shafiq, Mian Fayyaz and Sajid Abdullah appealed to Secretary Food Punjab that wheat price should be uniform in the country. At present, wheat release price is Rs2,300 per maund in Punjab and Rs3,400 per maund in Sindh while the open market rate of wheat is Rs4,600 per maund. The wheat price should be uniform in the country to stop smuggling, they demanded.

The delegation assured the food secretary that they would continue supply of flour in the market without any interruption and would not be part of any strike.

Secretary Food told members of the delegation that their proposals about wheat sector and running flour mills efficiently would be finalised and placed at the relevant forum for approval. On the other hand, Pakistan Flour Mills Association, another group of millers expressed concern over what they call closure of flour mills. They gave a three-day ultimatum to the provincial government to end the action against the flour mills. Threatening that if their demands are not met, PFMA members said the flour mills will be closed on Friday in protest. Speaking to media persons, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chairman, Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab Branch said action against flour mills are being taken against the SoP set with the consultation of the industry. He added that trucking stations established by the Punjab government for the sale of subsidised flour are becoming unsafe as several violent incidents have been reported.

Incidents of looting of flour and cash from trucks have become common, due to which financial loss as well as loss of human lives are feared. Security of goods should be ensured by the government agencies, he said and adding, if this is not done, flour will only be sold at the gate of flour mills.