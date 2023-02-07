ADM leader calls on Elahi

LAHORE: American Democratic Party (ADM) leader Tahir Javed called on former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here on Monday.

The promotion of bilateral relations, solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and Pakistan-US relations were discussed. Javed said General Bajwa used to call and consult him on important issues. America will not be part of any unconstitutional work in Pakistan.

Elahi said Pakistan was currently suffering from an economic crisis, immediate elections should be held to get out of this crisis. Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies have been dissolved, but the date for elections has not been given yet. He said retaliatory cases and arrests were continuing as the government’s focus was on tactics against the opposition rather than solving public problems. He said there should be mutual relations between Pakistan and America in all spheres.