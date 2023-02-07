Coding classes to be introduced for special children

Islamabad:The federal government has made a plan to introduce coding classes for children with special focus on autistic/special need children to enable them to confidently face challenges in their life.

According to the details, the coding classes for young students would be initiated all over the country in line with the vision recently given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The purpose of this initiative to be introduced in coordination with the provincial governments will be empowering children with applicable skills such as creativity, problem-solving and persistence. A working paper showed that the coding classes would teach children to code with instructions from teachers. The teachers will introduce concepts to the students and ask them to put these into practice through fun projects.

The coding classes will also test a variety of abilities related to problem-solving and analysis skills, such as finding errors and thinking logically. Further, coding will help children develop teamwork and interpersonal skills since software and application projects are often cross-disciplinary and collaborative. An official has informed that “We will be collaborating with various brilliant organisations that currently teach code and are willing to participate. Along with education departments this nationwide campaign will set the precedent to strengthen local information technology industry.” “A coding class is a way for kids to learn coding with the help of an instructor. The schools will offer classroom coding courses while there are plenty of other options to help children learn coding and computer science,” he said. He said “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently given directions to introduce coding classes for children. Now we have completed our homework and classes will be initiated in the coming weeks. Hopefully, the project will greatly help yield desired results.”