IG stresses joint efforts to root out terrorism

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that all segments of society have to fight together in the spirit of patriotism for the complete elimination of terrorists, their facilitators and anti-social elements from the province.

IG Punjab said that just as the brave police personnel in Mianwali foiled ambitions of the terrorists with exceptional intelligence, we are to fight with the same spirit to drive out the anti-social elements involved in terrorism, sectarianism and organised crime from our homeland.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar expressed these views while addressing the supervisory officers, SSPs, SPs, in-charge investigation and SHOs of Lahore Police at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Monday. He also visited the martyrs' memorial at Qila Gujjar Singh and prayed for the higher ranks of martyrs.

Dr Usman Anwar said that in order to conduct transparent and peaceful elections, we have to perform our duties impartially and honestly and no effort will be spared to ensure supremacy of law & order and protection of lives and properties of citizens. He said that providing all possible help to Election Commission and all other supportive institutions for conducting transparent elections in a peaceful environment is one of the top priorities.

Dr Usman Anwar while addressing the officers and personnel of Lahore Police said that no file of welfare, promotions and other matters should remain pending in CPO or districts. He ordered to make decisions on the pending appeals against the punishments of police officers and personnel in Punjab by February 16, 2023 while all the RPOs, DPOs across province have been given a three-day deadline period to speed up the process of departmental promotion of police officers and personnel. Giving the deadline, he said that all documents and recommendations including ACRs for promotion from constable to DSP should be sent to the Central Police Office by February 9. IG Punjab directed that suitable measures should be done on priority basis for the security of foreign nationals especially Chinese in all districts of the province.

modern technology: IGP said that Safe City is a masterpiece project of modern technology which should be fully utilised in maintaining law and order in the City, traffic management and operations against anti-social elements.

IG Punjab directed that with the help of Safe City cameras, focus should be kept on monitoring the crime-hit areas in different locations and all possible support should be given to the teams deployed in the field for targeted operations to eliminate crimes. Dr Usman Anwar directed that in view of the recent wave of terrorism, special attention should be paid to the monitoring of the entrances and exits of the city and sensitive installations, especially important roads, sensitive offices, educational institutions, religious & minority worship places.

He said that the Safe City Monitoring Officers should ensure effective monitoring of every moment of the situation and also take follow-up after informing the patrolling force deployed on field duty.