Career fair welcomes 200 companies

LAHORE:LUMS recently hosted its annual Career Fair with participation from notable organisations across multiple industries.

According to a press release, the Career Fair welcomed around 200 national and international reputed organisations. The engagement between students and recruiters included activities such as extensive on-spot screening interviews, seeking information about each other and submission of resumes. Moreover, organisation representatives also counselled students regarding their career choices and job market requirements. The Dean of the Office of Student Affairs, Dr Adnan Zahid, while talking about the importance of networking opportunities at the fair, shared, “The Career Fair is ever growing, as students get to know about multiple opportunities that different organisations offer to them such as internships, MTO programmes, and jobs. The recruiters get to know about the skillset of our students and the diverse range of programmes that LUMS offers.”