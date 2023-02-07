Pak team to launch rescue operation in Turkiye

LAHORE:A 52-member Specialised Pakistan Rescue Team has departed to launch immediate rescue operation in disaster-hit Turkiye on Monday.
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on the directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, has sent an Urban Search & Rescue team of Emergency Services Academy – Rescue 1122 for Search and Rescue Operation for earthquake in southern Turkiye.
Accordingly, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi deputed Commander Pakistan Rescue Team Dr Rizwan Naseer to lead 52-member Specialised Search & Rescue Team for immediate rescue operation. On this occasion, Chief Minister expressed his deep condolence and sincere sympathies to the people of republic of Turkiye who suffered major human and material losses from the devastating earthquake. Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed that the Pakistan Rescue Team have expertise for conducting technical and manual search of collapsed buildings, search and locate victims and provide on-site emergency medical treatment.
