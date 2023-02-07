Fakhar, Usama say HBL PSL helped them grow

LAHORE: The HBL Pakistan Super League has served as a platform for young cricketers to rub shoulders with the best, polish their talent and move to international cricket or other leagues happening around the world.

The eighth edition of the tournament, which kicks off with the defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on hosts Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 13, also provides opportunities to many cricketers to make a name for themselves.

PCB Digital spoke to some of those cricketers whose careers benefitted through HBL PSL. Fakhar Zaman – Lahore Qalandars (leading run-scorer last year (588) and third most (1,939) runs in the tournament’s history at 138.79): “I had played for Pakistan A before my HBL PSL debut, but playing against legends like Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard and sharing the dressing room with such a big name like Brendon McCullum gave me a lot of confidence.

“It is a great knowledge sharing experience as when the juniors share the dressing room with the senior international cricketers they learn about the tactics of the game and pick up things which they cannot do otherwise. So, I firmly believe, the HBL PSL will continue to benefit Pakistan cricket in future.”

Usama Mir – Multan Sultans (who played in the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 HBL PSLs for Karachi Kings) “The HBL PSL has had a tremendous impact on my career. It gave me recognition, which opened the doors for various franchise leagues around the world.

“The HBL PSL provides one the taste of international cricket as you are playing quality cricket in pressure environment and you get to learn how to carry yourself in tough situations. You do not get under that much pressure in the other leagues, after you have played in the HBL PSL.”