Five wounded in explosion near Quetta Police Lines

QUETTA: Five people were injured in an explosion near the Quetta Police Lines area on Sunday, police said.
Soon after the blast, the police reached the site and cordoned off the area.
Later, the injured people were moved to the Civil Hospital Quetta, where their condition is said to be out of danger. The police said the nature of the blast was yet to be ascertained.
