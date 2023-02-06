 
Five wounded in explosion near Quetta Police Lines

By APP
February 06, 2023
QUETTA: Five people were injured in an explosion near the Quetta Police Lines area on Sunday, police said.

Later, the injured people were moved to the Civil Hospital Quetta, where their condition is said to be out of danger. The police said the nature of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

