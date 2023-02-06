Kashmir rally held in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district where a procession was staged on Sunday.

People from various of walks participated in the rally, which was also participated by Deputy Commissioner Khyber Shah Fahad, AC Jamrud Mohammad Irfan Usman, Tehsil Chairman Syed Nawab and other officials and local residents in large numbers.

The procession marched up to the historical Bab-e-Khyber to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Addressing the procession, the DC Khyber said that Pakistanis would stand by people of Kashmiri and never leave them alone.

He said India must stop atrocities on Kashmiris and that the world powers should also support the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination. “One day Kashmir will also get free from the occupation of India,” he added.