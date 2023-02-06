IG warns against delay in FIRs registration

LAHORE:Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has said delay in registration of FIRs is not acceptable at all and in case of such violation, indiscriminate strict departmental action will be taken against responsible officers and officials.

The IG issued these instructions to the officers during a surprise visit to 1787 Complaint Centre. The IG directed that all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should ensure registration of FIRs of all confirmed incidents of theft, robbery and dacoity by 12 midnight on Monday and submit the certificate to the Central Police Office. Dr Usman Anwar directed that the CPOs and DPOs should ensure that no FIRs of confirmed cases of dacoity, robbery and theft are left pending. He stressed CPOs and DPOs to improve the process of monitoring and even if anyone is found involved in such delay tactics, there should be no hesitation in taking action against him.

He directed that the show cause notices of the SHOs who were suspended for not taking timely action on the complaints of the citizens should be decided within 24 hours and complete departmental action against them. The IG said that show-cause notices should be made a part of the service record of SHOs and they should never be posted in these police stations again.

He clarified that only the officers who consider problems of citizens as their own problems will be able to stay on field posting because our main job is to protect the life and property of the public. The officers who fail in this responsibility will have no right to stay on good posting, the IG said and reiterated that the officers and officials who do not register the cases of robbery, dacoity and theft in time should prepare themselves for action. The IG listened to the calls of citizens and reviewed action taken on the complaints.

Moreover, the IG encouraged the traffic wardens who performed their duties diligently and awarded them with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes. Inspector Rana Ahsan and Traffic Warden Rizwan traced a fake number plate vehicle and detained it in Police Station Factory Area within a few hours, on which IG Punjab gave Rana Ahsan and Rizwan CC1 certificates and cash reward. The IG said that encouraging the officers and personnel of good performance during duty is a good tradition, so RPOs and DPOs should continue to encourage hardworking, capable and dutiful personnel in their districts. On this occasion, CTO Mustansar Feroze was also present.