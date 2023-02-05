Committees formed to improve RWMC performance

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha announced the formation of various committees to improve the overall efficiency of cleanliness and waste management in 87 union councils of the city, the committees will consist of the supervisors of the RWMC, the secretary of the Union Council and two social workers, they will be responsible for the attendance and cleanliness of their respective union councils, says a press release.

Cash prizes and certificates will be awarded to the workers and officials who show high performance in cleanliness, which will increase the overall efficiency of the work. Rawalpindi should be made a zero-waste city, the construction debris and garbage in the city should be disposed of, citizens should be made aware of the importance and usefulness of cleanliness through a vigorous awareness campaign.

The cooperation of the citizens will help in ensuring the cleanliness of the city, we all can make our city a clean and green city together, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha expressed these views yesterday on the occasion of a visit to different areas of the city along with CEO Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Ahmed Nawaz Gondal, he met with the citizens and took their feedback regarding the cleanliness campaign.

The citizens praised the work of the workers of RWMC, describing the cleanliness situation in the streets as excellent, Commissioner Rawalpindi also said to CEO Rawalpindi Waste Management Ahmed Nawaz Gondal that your work is very good, which is recognized by the citizens as well. In the same way, keep up your good work and promptly redress the complaints of the citizens related to cleanliness, so that our cleaning campaign brings the best results. On this occasion, CEO Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Ahmed Nawaz Gondal, Senior Manager Operations Muhammad Hasnain were also with him. Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha said that all government departments are accountable to the people.

The committed officers and workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company are engaged in cleaning the city, citizens should also support this campaign, do not throw garbage, construction debris in open and drains, take it to dustbins, identify dirt, garbage and construction debris and register complaints on RWMC helpline number 1139 or social media accounts.

Support the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company in cleaning the city, the citizens said that they will fully cooperate with the staff of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company in cleaning the city and make Rawalpindi a clean and green city.