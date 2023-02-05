‘Other people’ behind govt’s vindictive politics: Imran

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said “other people” are behind the government’s vindictive politics.

In a meeting with former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi at Zaman Park, the former prime minister said the country was facing another wave of terrorism but the government was trying to crush its political opponents. “The government has to announce a date for elections or it will breach the Constitution,” he said. The two leaders also discussed elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Pervaiz Elahi alleged the government had ruined the national economy and peace. “The PDM-led government is confused as is evident from breaking the locks of Parliament Lodges occupied by PTI MNAs but it is still inviting us to an all parties conference,” he added.

According to Elahi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had not provided relief to the common people but resorted to vindictive politics, adding that they would face the government with courage. “Cases are being lodged against us on a daily basis as the government is afraid of announcing a date for the elections,” he added. PTI leader Pervaiz Khattak was also present on the occasion.