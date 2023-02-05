Four alleged militants arrested in Swabi

SWABI: The police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested four militants and recovered a huge cache of arms and other materials.

Speaking at a press conference, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Ali Khan Gandapur said that one of the arrested militants, Abdur Rahman, who belonged to Hund village in Swabi, was an elected local government councillor. District Police Officer Najamul Hussain was also present.

The RPO said that Abdur Rahman was also a peshimam at a local mosque but at the same time, he was an active member of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Mohammad Ali maintained that the regional police had been working round the clock to maintain law and order and ensure peace.

He said two militants were recently killed in a clash with the police while the four more were arrested alive. He said that the police also recovered five-kilogram explosives, 18 AGL hand-grenades, eight hand-grenades, 18 electric detonators, 28 non-electric detonators, 60 each safety fuse and detonating cards.

The RPO said that two transmitters, Kalashnikovs, wires, receivers, one each AGL launcher and one pistol, wire bundle, 49 dry battery cells, 237 rounds, four magazines, seven mobile phones and 78 CD desks were also recovered from the arrested militants.

The arrested militants were identified as Abdur Rahman and Saqib Khan belonging to Hund village in Swabi, Imran hailing from Mohmand district and Zubair from Bajaur district.