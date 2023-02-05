Social media impacts

The rise of social media and this new age of networking have opened up avenues that previously seemed like distant dreams.

On the one hand, individuals have been able to cultivate social circles that they could never have imagined on the internet. On the other, social media has enabled constant communication and broadcasting and given this ability to every person with a phone and an internet connection. Furthermore, people living across the globe now can remain in touch with their loved ones no matter what their geographical location is. And perhaps one of the most crucial roles social media has played is in the lives of those who were previously disadvantaged in traditional social scenarios, whether they are differently abled or socially inept. The mere fact that social media has enabled such broad networking is nothing to scoff at. Yet, social hierarchies and the basic wiring of a person’s brain may render all this moot. Whether online or offline, individuals are only able to maintain a certain number of relationships, but the common conviction is that people tend to have more friends online. This may be in part due to the ease of contact online, where constant updates, messages, and posts make one feel well connected to more people, or because social media allows for keeping in touch with a larger number of people regularly. It is important to note, however, that the majority of these interactions lack a true connection and are frequently too diluted to be called “true friendships.”

Still, we have seen the results of solely digital interactions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As corporations closed and schools shut down, basically everyone, no matter where they lived, was forced to adopt an internet-centric lifestyle, only being able to reach the rest of the world through a screen. It was observed that, while always reachable, people felt more distant than ever, as a video call or an email is no replacement for interpersonal conversation. Whether it be at work at school, even the most dreaded interactions contribute to a person’s mental well-being, which is why cases of anxiety and depression skyrocketed amidst the lockdown.What we must realise is that social media is not to be taken in terms of black and white; it is as grey as something can get. Where we find countless benefits, we will also find deep scars, all caused by the same thing. The crux of the matter is achieving an appropriate balance between the online world and the real one. To outlaw all social media and eliminate devices is folly, but so is neglecting the real world and its consequent relationships, if not more so.

The essence of social media makes it an invaluable resource for all people, but it also makes it very easily exploitable for those who are not careful. If we are to progress as a people, we must understand the impacts of said media and how we can learn to work around them. In this way, we can truly move toward becoming a society of the future, a utopia.

—Shaheer Ali Babar (The writer is an O-Level student of Aitchison College and can be reached at shaheerb2306@gmail.com)